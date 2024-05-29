Major Ja Morant News Announced
It was announced by Murray State Basketball that Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant will be inducted into the program’s Hall of Fame this year and honored at their Racer Hoopalooza on July 27. The official announcement from Murray State read the following:
“Part of the 2024 class to the Murray State Hall of Fame, Racer Great and NBA superstar Ja Morant will be honored at Racer Hoopalooza on July 27 at the CFSB Center in Murray, Kentucky… From 2017-19, the 65 games of Morant's two-year career with the Racers are remembered greatly as the Dalzell, South Carolina phenom was part of an amazing run in which the Racers won a pair of Ohio Valley Conference regular season and tournament championships and made two NCAA Tournament appearances while racking up 56 victories."
Detailing how impactful Morant was during his time in college, Murray state included some incredible statistics, adding the following:
“In his two seasons at Murray State, Morant set the Racers' career record for assists (532) in 46 fewer games than when Don Mann became the record holder (531) in 1989. Morant's career scoring average of 18.7 points per game ranks him 12th all-time at MSU. His 1,213 points puts him 31st all-time at MSU, but fourth among two-year players just behind Stark's (2016-18) 1,408 points, De'Teri Mayes' (1996-98) 1,340 points and Cameron Payne's (2013-15) 1,279 points. All three preceded Morant to the Murray State Hall of Fame.”
These are some incredible achievements Murray State detailed in their announcement of this big news, as it is certainly a deserved honor for Morant.
