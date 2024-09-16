Major Ja Morant Shoe Announcement Revealed
Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant is hopeful for a big season after struggling in each of the last two seasons. Two years ago, he dealt with numberous issues and suspensions related to extracurriculars the NBA was not fond of. And then he suffered a season-ending shoulder injury after playing nine games last year.
With the return of Morant comes the very highly anticipated return of the Nike Ja shoes.
According to the Nike SNKRS website, The Ja 2 "Induction" colorway will be releasing on September 26, 2024 at 7:00AM
In the product's description, Nike put together this introduction:
" When other schools overlooked Ja coming out of high school, Murray State saw greatness in the explosive point guard, a certain potential to be something special. The rest is Racer history. This special design salutes Ja’s induction into school lore, the literal and figurative launch pad the flair-filled superstar used to send himself into outer orbit."
Nike also announced that changes were made to the shoe from the Nike Ja 1, such as the removal of as much material in the arch as possible, but not sacrificing support, which helps reduce the overall weight of the shoe. Nike also used Air Zoom cushioning, which provides an increased responsiveness and vertical acceleration.
Lastly, NIke says that what appears to be a tractor pattern is intentional, paying homage to the oversized tractor tires that Ja Morant used to and still trains with in his family's backyard.
When Nike released their Ja 1 Hunger back in May of 2023, the shoe sold out within minutes, says Oregon Live.
Fans will have a chance to watch Ja Morant in his Memphis Grizzlies-colored Nike Ja 2 when the Grizzlies start the preseason against the Dallas Mavericks on October 7th. Memphis first regular season game will be on October 23rd against the Utah Jazz.
