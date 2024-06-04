Major Mikal Bridges NBA Trade News Revealed
The Houston Rockets were a team that looked like a step away from being a potential contender this season. It seems as if they're looking to take that leap next season, but they may need the help of the Memphis Grizzlies to make it happen.
According to a report from Kevin O'Connor of The Ringer, the Houston Rockets are interested in trading their number three pick in the draft to the Brooklyn Nets for Mikal Bridges. However, they've also had a conversation with the Grizzlies about trading down from the pick.
Here is the exact excerpt from Kevin O'Connor's article.
“League sources say the Rockets have had conversation with the Grizzlies about trading down from this pick, and that the Rockets hold out hope that the Nets would be willing to move Mikal Bridges for it. But those same sources say the Nets, on the contrary, prefer to add pieces around Bridges.”
Adding Mikal Bridges would be a huge get for the Houston Rockets. While it wouldn't immediately make them better than the Denver Nuggets or Dallas Mavericks, adding a developing Bridges with a developing Sengun is a pairing that could potentially be magic. If they choose to keep Jalen Green, they could also form a big-three with the trio. However, Brooklyn has had a very high asking price for Bridges.
