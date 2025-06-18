Major Update on Kevin Durant Trade to Memphis Grizzlies
The Memphis Grizzlies recently made a big trade, sending Desmond Bane to the Orlando Magic for a package including Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Cole Anthony, four first-round picks, and a future first-round pick swap.
Of those first-round picks, one includes a 2026 Phoenix Suns pick, a valuable trade asset given the current shape of the Suns' roster as they look to trade away Kevin Durant this offseason. The pick does have swap rights with the Washington Wizards, but the Wizards' side has protections on it that make it unlikely to convey.
Memphis' acquisition of that Phoenix pick had people around the NBA wondering if the Grizzlies could try to work themselves into the Durant sweepstakes. The Suns are looking to acquire some of their future picks back, and reports indicate that the Grizzlies tried to trade for him at the trade deadline.
Evan Sidery of Forbes tried to say that the Grizzlies were re-entering the trade conversations for Durant, however, Memphis Grizzlies beat writer Damicheal Cole shot that down, saying, "Per sources: The Grizzlies are not interested in trading for Kevin Durant. They contemplated an offer at the trade deadline, but they haven’t and don’t intend to engage on a trade for Durant this offseason."
The Grizzlies have been searching for a wing for the last few years, coming up in trade rumors for OG Anunoby, Dorian Finney-Smith, and Mikal Bridges, just to name a few, but they fell short in trade talks every time. Durant doesn't quite fit the timeline of the rest of the team, and the team would like financial flexibility for the future.
Related Articles
NBA Fans React to Cryptic Ja Morant Message
ESPN Star Fires Back at Ja Morant After Heated Exchange
Stephen A Smith Launches Tirade at Ja Morant After Getting Called Out