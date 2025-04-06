Malik Beasley Makes NBA History in Grizzlies vs Pistons
The Detroit Pistons and Memphis Grizzlies match up on Saturday night, with both teams looking to position themselves for the upcoming NBA playoffs. As both teams were in the lottery last season, they are both expected to be in the playoffs this year. While their rosters are in different situations, their contest should be competitive given Cade Cunningham's return.
While Cunningham has been the driving force for the Pistons this season, they've also had several other players take on important roles on the team. However, nobody has surprised as much as Malik Beasley, as the NBA veteran is playing the best basketball of his career. During the game, Beasley made NBA history in the process.
Needing two threes to do so, Beasley became just the fourth player in NBA history to have 300 or more made threes in a season. Beasley was shortly followed up by Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards, who became the fifth player in NBA history to do so.
Beasley and Edwards join fellow NBA stars Steph Curry, James Harden, and Klay Thompson as the only players to do so. Before this season, Beasley's most made threes in a year came during the 2021-22 season with the Timberwolves, when he had 240 makes.
Beasley is also shooting at an efficient rate, making over 41% of his threes. On a one-year, $6 million contract, the veteran shooter is in for a big payday this offseason with his play this year.
