Marcus Smart Breaks Silence on Controversial Moment vs Warriors
Draymond Green is one of the most polarizing players in the NBA. If anyone ever wonders why he has such a rough reputation, Friday night's game against the Memphis Grizzlies was the perfect example.
During last night's game between the Grizzlies and Warriors, Green hooked Zach Edey's leg under his arm in a moment that immediately made waves. NBA fans were shocked to see such a dirty play and even more shocked when it wasn't immediately deemed a flagrant foul - it was later upgraded to a flagrant one foul today.
After the game, Memphis Grizzlies guard Marcus Smart slammed the referees for reviewing a moment where Green was elbowed, but not anything Green did himself.
"They reviewed the elbow Draymond took to the face," Marcus Smart said. "We took an elbow to the face, they didn't review it. Get your leg grabbed, they didn't review it. It's a problem. Got to be consistent, and that's all we ask for is consistency. But you know, control what you can control. We can't control that they didn't review it. Move on to the next play."
Very few players in the NBA receive a whistle as gracious as Draymond Green. Whether or not Green likes to admit it, he gets away with more than anyone else in the league. He likes to believe he has an unfair whistle, but Draymond Green gets away more with egregious plays than anyone in the NBA.
