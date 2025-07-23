Marcus Smart Gets Honest on Celtics Fans After Joining Lakers
Few players across NBA history have played for both the Los Angeles Lakers and Boston Celtics. The most storied rivalry in league history and one of the greatest across American sports still burns bright today, especially since the two teams are so competitive at the moment.
However, former Memphis Grizzlies guard Marcus Smart is the latest to be on both sides, recently signing a contract with the Lakers. The former Defensive Player of the Year was drafted to and spent nine seasons with the Celtics before being traded to the Grizzlies in 2023. Now, he finds himself with Boston's biggest rival.
In his introductory press conference, Smart talked about what he expects from Celtics fans when they see him in a Lakers uniform. The 31-year-old was a fan favorite in Boston, but that could change now that he's across the country.
"I can try to anticipate it," Smart said. "I have no idea, but I can definitely say that I'm expecting a lot of boos. I'm expecting a lot of hate, and it's okay, I understand it.”
Smart averaged 10.6 points, 3.5 rebounds, 4.6 assists, and 1.6 steals per game with the Celtics, being a part of that memorable 2022 team that reached the NBA Finals. He was not in Boston during the team's 2024 run that ultimately ended in a championship, as he was involved in the trade that brought in Kristaps Porzingis.
After just under two seasons with the Grizzlies, Smart was traded to the Washington Wizards before being released this offseason. The Lakers were quick to pounce on the opportunity and have acquired one of the best perimeter defenders in the league.
