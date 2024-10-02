Marcus Smart Gives Honest Reaction to Boston Celtics Winning Championship
Marcus Smart may no longer be a member of the Boston Celtics, but he'll forever be associated with the Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown squad. Even a season after being traded from the team, he's still getting questions about the Celtics on media day.
During media day with the Memphis Grizzlies, Smart was asked about his reaction to the Celtics winning a championship without him, to which he revealed a very honest answer.
"I was probably the most excited person for them," Smart said. "We went through a lot of battles, blood, sweat and tears ... I wish I would have been a part of it because I worked so hard, but at the end of the day, they deserved it."
For nine seasons, Marcus Smart was a member of the Boston Celtics. He was with Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown for multiple conference finals runs, and even an NBA Finals run. It almost seems to be a cruel irony that the team won the NBA Championship within the season that Smart was traded to the Grizzlies.
While Marcus Smart will forever be associated with the Boston Celtics, it's time for him to make a new legacy with the Memphis Grizzlies. As long as Ja Morant is healthy and available this season, Smart and the Grizzlies have a legitimate chance to make some noise.
Related Articles
Ja Morant Excites Memphis Grizzlies Fans in Latest Workout Footage
Eight-Year NBA Veteran, Ex-Grizzlies Player Joins New Team in Portugal
Ja Morant Reacts to Viral LeBron James and Steph Curry Moment in USA-France