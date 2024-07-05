Marcus Smart Makes Massive Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown Statement
For years, Marcus Smart was known as the heart and soul of the Boston Celtics. One would think that he would feel some type of way when the team immediately won an NBA championship the year that he was traded - he didn't.
During an episode of Tidal's Run Your Race podcast, Smart offered tremendous praise to Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, revealing how they perfectly complement each other. He actually even called Tatum and Brown the best duo in the NBA.
"JB, who is just full force, straight power, and then he throws in a little agility," Smart. "Where you got JT, who is just smooth. Smooth assassin. They complement each other very well. That's why they're if not the best, one of the best duos in this game."
Smart believes that Brown and Tatum complement each other because know how to do the same thing at the same time, take turns, and dominate in different aspects, all the while allowing each other to flourish in the process.
"You see, when JB's off, JT takes over, and vice versa," Smart said. "They do it in different aspects of the game, but they can do it in the same aspect if they try. But they allow each other to flourish in their own moment."
Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown may not be the best duo in the NBA, but the Boston Celtics are the best team in the NBA. Hopefully, the Marcus Smart and the Memphis Grizzlies can meet them in the playoffs next seasson.
