Marcus Smart Makes Shocking LeBron James Admission After Lakers Signing
The Lakers entered the offseason aware of their weaknesses. After a disappointing first-round loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves, Los Angeles knew they had to acquire a center to pair with their new franchise cornerstone, Luka Doncic.
However, LeBron James' status with the Lakers turned from a sure thing into a question mark, with rumors swirling around the 40-year-old from the moment free agency began.
James released a statement through Klutch CEO Rich Paul regarding the direction of the Lakers and his standing within it, but ultimately, it appears he will remain with the Lakers for the 2025-2026 season.
While James did opt in to his $52.6 million player option for the upcoming season, it would be challenging for a team to trade for that salary and keep the core of the team intact.
Former Memphis Grizzlies guard Marcus Smart was bought out of his contract with the Washington Wizards and signed a two-year, $11 million deal with the Lakers to help complete their roster in the offseason.
Smart was introduced to a limited number of media members and when asked about who reached out to him, he had an interesting answer.
"I have not talked to LeBron yet. Bron's a busy man, I'm going to talk to him when he got time," Smart said on an appearance on 710 ESPN Los Angeles.
While it is not a huge deal that James did not reach out to Smart to welcome him to the team, it is certainly worth noting, considering the drama that surrounded James and his agency in the summer. But, by the looks of it, James is enjoying himself on another part of the planet on vacation as Smart was signed.
Smart played in only 34 regular-season games in the 2024-2025 season, averaging 9 points per game in 20 minutes. The Lakers are going to need Smart to return to his Memphis form if they want to have a solid rotation and make a deep playoff run.
Related Articles
Grizzlies Executive Reveals Reasoning Behind Jaren Jackson Jr. Extension
Luka Doncic's Role in Recruiting Marcus Smart to Lakers Revealed
11-Year NBA Veteran's Bold Bronny James, Dalton Knecht Statement