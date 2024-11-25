Marcus Smart Reacts to Possibly Being Benched by Memphis Grizzlies
The Memphis Grizzlies are getting Ja Morant back from injury on Monday night against the Portland Trail Blazers. Morant had missed the last eight games due to injury, and was joined on the sidelines by several key Grizzlies players.
Veteran guard Marcus Smart has been one of the many Grizzlies players plagued by injuries the last two seasons. The 2022 Defensive Player of the Year appeared in just 20 games last season, and has played just seven this season.
Smart started the first five games of the season before missing six games and returning as a reserve. Playing off the bench for two games, Smart was then sidelined again for the next four games. Now off the injury report for Monday’s game against Portland, Smart is likely looking at another bench role.
Rookie wing Jaylen Wells has filled in nicely as a starter for Memphis, and projects to retain that spot even with Smart returning. Reacting to this, Smart was a true professional.
“At this point, I’m trying to win,” Smart said. “I’ve started a pretty good amount of my career. … He’s come in and he’s taking the reins very well, and we’re going to let him ride it out and see what he can do with it.”
Grizzlies head coach Taylor Jenkins has a lot to figure out with his rotation, but Smart is allowing him to do what is best for the team.
