Marcus Smart's Brutally Honest Reaction to Celtics Winning NBA Championship
For nine seasons, Marcus Smart was known as the heart and soul of the Boston Celtics. After coming close to winning an NBA championship numerous times, Smart realized his ultimate dream and was traded to the Memphis Grizzlies. The year he was traded, the Celtics won an NBA championship without him.
During an exclusive interview with Mark Medina of Sportskeeda, Smart revealed his candid reaction to the Celtics winning a championship without him and it's as tragic as one would think.
"It feels good. But at the end of the day, when I’m all done playing, that recognition isn’t going to mean [expletive]. Unfortunately, that’s another bittersweet thing," Smart said. "It’s cool to say you built the foundation. But at the end of the day, they’re only going to remember who was raising that trophy."
Despite having bittersweet feelings toward the Celtics winning a championship, Smart has no ill will toward the organization itself for trading him. He still believes in his opportunity with the Memphis Grizzlies.
"It is what it is. It’s part of it. That’s how life goes," Smart said. "One door shuts, and another door opens. I thank God for the opportunity to still be here. At the end of the day, I’m still able to do what I love to do. I still have an opportunity to have a chance. That’s all you can ask for, so I thank God every day.”
Marcus Smart isn't wrong in his gratitude, he has the opportunity to do something legitimately special with the second-seeded Memphis Grizzlies. A healthy Grizzlies team is legitimately capable of winning it all, and it's something Smart can be an important contributor to.
