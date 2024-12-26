Marcus Smart's Candid Statement on Boston Celtics
Marcus Smart has only played for two teams in his 11-season career, the Memphis Grizzlies and Boston Celtics. Smart played with the Celtics for nine seasons before unexpectedly getting traded to the Grizzlies.
Despite Smart's sudden departure from Boston, he holds no ill feelings toward his old home. In fact, he still looks at his time in the city with love.
During an exclusive interview with Mark Medina of Sportskeeda, Smart opened up on his time playing for the franchise.
"It was all love," Smart said. "The love and respect that is shown and given from both sides with myself, the fans and the city is always there. I was a 19-year-old kid when I went to Boston and left as a 28-year-old man. So I definitely have a place in my heart for them as that young kid and them watching me grow and things like that. It was definitely a bittersweet feeling.”
Smart never made it to the NBA Finals with the Celtics, but he came close numerous times. It seemed like almost cruel fate that the team won an NBA championship the moment he left. Regardless, he looks at those battles fondly.
"To go through the battles and struggles that you went through, to come up real close [in the 2021-22 NBA Finals] and think that you’re going to have another chance and opportunity to try again," Smart said. "And then not to be able to, and for those guys to get what you ultimately were there working with those guys for is a bittersweet feeling."
It's been nearly two seasons since Smart last played for the Celtics, but he has a new home with the Grizzlies. Not only that, but he also has a real chance of winning a championship with Memphis.
