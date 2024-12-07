Marcus Smart's Official Injury Status for Celtics vs Grizzlies
The Memphis Grizzlies have been on a hot streak these past 10 games, going 8-2 with their only losses coming from the Denver Nuggets and the Dallas Mavericks. Tonight, they face the number two seed in the Eastern Conference, the Boston Celtics. Tonight's game will mark the first time these two teams meet this season but tonight holds a little more weight than just a regular season game.
The Grizzlies came into today's game with five players listed on their injury report, including one player who had today's game circled on his calendar. Marcus Smart was listed as questionable with a right ankle sprain however, he's already announced that he'll play tonight.
Smart was drafted by the Celtics in 2014 with the number six pick in the draft and became a staple of the team's identity from then on out. Smart became an anchor on defense for the Celtics going as far as winning the Defensive Player of the Year award for the 2021-2022 season, becoming the fifth guard in NBA history to win the title.
Smart has only played 33 games with the Grizzlies however his contributions have been far from short. Currently, he is averaging 12.6 points, 4.4 assists, 2.6 rebounds, and 1.8 steals per game. Smart will be looking to bring his defensive prowess to the table against his former team tonight.
