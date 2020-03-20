Marcus Smart; Several Others Test Positive For COVID-19 As Results From More NBA Teams Test Came Back Today

Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart and several other unnamed players found out today that they tested positive for COVID-19. Smart would release a statement via Twitter to update all on the status of his condition.

The Los Angeles Lakers also announced that two unnamed members of their organization had positive test results as well as three from the Philadelphia 76ers, and one from the Denver Nuggets. Most NBA teams have not had their players tested but the number of players so far that have come back with positive tests may honestly be lower than expected considering their travel and high contact activity with each other.

