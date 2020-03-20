AllGrizzlies
Marcus Smart; Several Others Test Positive For COVID-19 As Results From More NBA Teams Test Came Back Today

Anthony Sain

Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart and several other unnamed players found out today that they tested positive for COVID-19. Smart would release a statement via Twitter to update all on the status of his condition.

The Los Angeles Lakers also announced that two unnamed members of their organization had positive test results as well as three from the Philadelphia 76ers, and one from the Denver Nuggets.  Most NBA teams have not had their players tested but the number of players so far that have come back with positive tests may honestly be lower than expected considering their travel and high contact activity with each other.

My Thoughts On Today's Test Results

Memphis Grizzlies Legend Tony Allen Urges Memphians To Use "First Team All-Defense" Against COVID-19

Former Memphis Grizzlies star player Tony Allen partnered with the Grizzlies to release a promotional video this morning to encourage those within the city to be as precautious as possible when it comes to protecting ourselves and others from the COVID-19 coronavirus.

Anthony Sain

Could There Be Negative Ramifications From The NBA Returning Too Soon?

A lot of people are discussing different scenarios for what the NBA could look like in the event that they choose to resume play after the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic subsides. Many suggest that the NBA may play an extended season that ends in August and some suggest the playoffs kicking off immediately after the league resumes play. Let's take a look at some of the possible drawbacks that can come if the situation is not handled correctly.

Anthony Sain

Anthony Sain from Sports Illustrated's AllGrizzlies on 929 ESPN Jason and John Show

I was a guest on the Jason and John Show on 929 ESPN today and I discussed the chances of the NBA finishing the season, what an abbreviated season and playoffs may look like, as well as drawing some positivity from the news on NBA players that have been diagnosed with COVID-19.

Anthony Sain

Anthony Sain from Sports Illustrated's AllGrizzlies on Sports 56 Mornings Radio Show

I was a guest on Sports 56 Mornings on AM 560 this morning with Peter Edmiston and CJ Hurt. Peter was out today so CJ Hurt and I discussed the NBA suspending the season due to the COVID-19 coronavirus, what an abbreviated season and playoffs may look like, as well as the Memphis Grizzlies season in general.

Anthony Sain

NBA Impressionist Brandon Armstrong Makes Viral Comedy Video In Honor Of Memphis Grizzlies Guard Ja Morant

You can now add Memphis Grizzlies star guard Ja Morant to the list of famous NBA players including James Harden, Russell Westbrook, Stephen Curry and Lebron James that famous comedian and impressionist Brandon Armstrong (@BdotAdot5) has graced with an impression vide

Anthony Sain

Memphis Grizzlies Forward Anthony Tolliver Urges All To Do The Greater Good During Tough Times With COVID-19 Concerns

With the NBA suspending play while the world adjusts to the COVID-19 pandemic, many players have had to make a change of pace and govern themselves a lot differently. The NBA has asked players to do certain things in an effort to self-quarantine and keep themselves at low-risk of catching the virus. Due to the circumstances at hand, there are everyday people outside of NBA players that are not only having their lives inconvenienced but also are subject to suffering drastic financial losses as well. Anthony Tolliver has taken the charge to get not just NBA players, but all people to try to help at least one person or family in need.

Anthony Sain

Team Owner Robert Pera and The Memphis Grizzlies Plan To Pay Game Night Employees For The Remainder Of The Year

According to a report by Geoff Calkins of the Daily Memphian, Memphis Grizzlies majority owner Robert Pera plans on paying the salary of all game night employees of the team for the remainder of the year - even in the event that no games are played at all. A truly generous move from the team's owner during such a tough time for those that are a key part of the team as well.

Anthony Sain

NBA Suspension Updates: COVID-19 Could Affect NBA Players Pay; Leading Some To Still Open Up Their Wallets

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver announced yesterday that the NBA's suspension due to COVID-19 will last at least 30 days. It was also released today that in the event that the NBA season is cancelled all together that the players are subject to having a decrease in pay. With this being said, there have still been players that have offered to open up their hearts and more importantly their bank accounts to help those in need.

Anthony Sain

The NBA Is Suspending Games Until Further Notice Due To COVID-19; How Does It Affect The Memphis Grizzlies?

With news surfacing that Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert tested positive for having the coronavirus, COVID-19, the NBA decided to suspend games indefinitely until further notice. With this decision going forward, the Memphis Grizzlies' historic season will now be paused at the very least.

Anthony Sain

Scoreboard Watching and Memphis Grizzlies Magic Numbers: Aftermath From 3-10-20

The Memphis Grizzlies are in the middle of a heated playoff battle in the NBA Western Conference with only 17 games remaining. They are currently in 8th place with four teams including the Sacramento Kings, Portland Trailblazers, San Antonio Spurs, and New Orleans Pelicans all in close pursuit. Let's take a look at last night's results and how they affect the Grizzlies. The Memphis Grizzlies are currently 32-33. Their "magic number" that is notated beside every team in their playoff race is the combined number of Memphis wins and losses for the given team that is needed for them to be eliminated from playoff contention.

Anthony Sain