Mavericks Make Anthony Davis Injury Announcement Before Grizzlies Game
As part of one of the biggest blockbuster trades in NBA history, the Los Angeles Lakers sent ten-time All-Star big man Anthony Davis to the Dallas Mavericks to bring in 25-year-old superstar Luka Doncic.
This trade shocked everyone, but some were excited to see what Davis would be able to do in Dallas. Pairing a star big man like that with Kyrie Irving, Klay Thompson, and a great foundation of role players was enough to build a championship contender, but things were not that simple for the Mavericks.
In his debut game in Dallas on February 8, Davis went down with an injury that has sidelined him since.
Davis suffered an adductor strain that has sidelined him for an extended period, but his return to the court has been highly anticipated. That is, until, star teammate Kyrie Irving suffered a season-ending torn ACL, and many fans questioned whether it was worth it for Davis to return this season at all.
While there has been plenty of speculation, the Mavericks have finally given an update on Davis' injury.
"A recent re-evaluation of Mavericks forward/center Anthony Davis, who has missed the last 10 games due to a left adductor strain, indicated that Davis is improving daily and has therefore been cleared for more dynamic on-court movements," the Mavericks announced.
While the recent update still does not give a timetable for Davis' return, there is still a chance he could return this season if they are attempting a playoff push, even without Irving.
The Mavericks face the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday night while they are severely shorthanded, but Davis' injury update means Dallas could see him back on the court this season.
Related Articles
NBA Fans React to Yuki Kawamura's Performance vs. Trail Blazers
Bronny James' Interaction With Ja Morant's Dad Goes Viral