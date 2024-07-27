Maybe like Ja Morant’s Four-Word Cryptic Message Goes Viral
Very few NBA superstars are better than Ja Morant at giving cryptic posts. Frequently, Morant even ends up correcting his posts because of fans over-analyzing his posts. This latest one will probably be added to that collection.
Ja Morant went on social media and posted the most cryptic four-worded tweet on Friday night.
"let’s speak on it," Morant said on Twitter.
This offseason, Ja Morant has had a few cryptic tweets that have gone viral. The most infamous of all was when he tweeted the word "trigger" on June 2, which caused the internet to go into a frenzy. It was so controversial that Morant even ended up explaining himself, stating, "rip papa LLTrigger."
Next season is going to be the most important one in Ja Morant's young career. After getting suspended twice and suffering a season-ending shoulder injury, Morant has a chance to prove just how good he is again. He has a chance to prove that the Memphis Grizzlies are a top team in the Western Conference when fully healthy. If not, then the Grizzlies will end up quietly falling behind in the West and it's going to be incredibly tough for them to get back up there.
Last season, Ja Morant averaged 25.1 points 8.1 assists, and 5.6 rebounds on 47/28/81 shooting from the field in only 9 games. Next season, he'll have to do even better.
