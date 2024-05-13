Memphis Grizzlies and Houston Rockets Trade News Revealed
The NBA Draft lottery has concluded, and teams with lottery picks now know where they will be selecting. This year’s draft lottery is an interesting one, because there are multiple teams in the lottery that do not exactly fit the timeline of a typical lottery team.
This list includes the Houston Rockets and Memphis Grizzlies, as both Western Conference teams plan on competing for playoff spots next season. The situation looks different for these two teams, as Memphis landed in the lottery due to a plethora of injuries to their top talent, including star point guard Ja Morant. For Houston, they landed in the lottery simply because their pursuit of the final play-in spot fell short.
What these two teams have in common, is that despite being in the lottery this season, they expect to make the playoffs next season. This is why, according to ESPN’s Zach Lowe, both teams could be aggressive in shopping their respective lottery picks in this year’s draft.
Lowe revealed the news that both Memphis and Houston could pursue trades using their respective lottery picks, which could certainly help them bring in a key rotation piece or two. With the Western Conference continuing to get better, both Houston and Memphis should look for ways to improve their roster if they truly do plan on trying to contend next season.
