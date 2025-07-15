Memphis Grizzlies Announce Signing of Ex-Rockets Center
The Memphis Grizzlies have made a few big moves this offseason, headlined by the trade that sent star guard Desmond Bane to the Orlando Magic, but they continue to make minor improvements around their new-look core.
Of course, the Grizzlies continue to build around Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr., especially after granting the former Defensive Player of the Year big man a big contract extension. Two recent free agent signings have given the franchise hope for next season, adding Ty Jerome and Jock Landale.
On Tuesday, the Grizzlies officially announced the signing of Jock Landale.
"The Memphis Grizzlies today announced the team signed center Jock Landale. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed," the Grizzlies announced.
"Landale (6-11, 255) has appeared in 221 games (11 starts) and has averaged 5.4 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.0 assists in 12.8 minutes in four seasons with the San Antonio Spurs, Phoenix Suns and Houston Rockets. He also has competed in eight postseason games for the Suns and Rockets. He played 42 games (three starts) and averaged 4.8 points and 3.3 rebounds in 11.9 minutes for Houston last season."
The 29-year-old, 6-foot-11 big man has spent the last two seasons with the Houston Rockets before they waived him earlier in the month. While Landale is not quite a reliable starting center in the NBA, he will serve his new role well as the Grizzlies search for frontcourt depth, especially behind standout big man Zach Edey, joining him as the only centers on Memphis' roster.