Memphis Grizzlies Announce Signing of Japanese Olympic Star
Ahead of the Memphis Grizzlies training camp early next month, the team has announced some player signings.
On Friday, the team announced that they have signed Armando Bacot, Yuki Kawamura, Miye Oni, and Maozinha Pereira.
Armando Bacot is a forward/center who went undrafted after playing five years with the North Carolina Tar Heels. He averated 13.9 points, 10.1 rebounds, 1.3 assists, and 1.3 blocks for UNC in 28.2 minutes per game.
Miye Oni is a three-year NBA guard, who played all three of his professional seasons with the Utah Jazz. He played 16 games with the Osceola Magic G League team last season, averaging 8.6 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 4.2 assists.
Forward Maozinha Pereira played seven games with the Memphis Grizzlies last season after signing back-to-back 10-day contracts. He averaged 6.9 points and 5.3 rebounds in 17.4 minutes a night, including one start.
Yuki Kawamura went undrafted in the 2023 NBA Draft, but has played five seasons in the Japanese B. League. The guard was named MVP of the 2022-23 season. In the 2024 Paris Olympics, Kawamura averaged 20.3 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 7.7 assists for Team Japan.
All of these players will likely be signed to training camp deals. The Grizzlies do have one roster spot left, but all three of their two-way spots have been filled.
