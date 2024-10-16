Memphis Grizzlies' Big Decision Could Impact Yuki Kawamura
The Memphis Grizzlies announced on Tuesday that the team had signed 23-year-old guard Scotty Pippen Jr. to a standard contract. Pippen had been on a two-way deal, but now occupies the roster spot vacated by Derrick Rose after his retirement from the NBA.
Via Grizzlies PR: "The Memphis Grizzlies today announced the team signed guard Scotty Pippen Jr. to a multi-year contract. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed.”
This is not only big news for Pippen, but for other players with the Grizzlies in training camp who are now candidates for the vacated two-way spot.
One option for the newly opened two-way spot is 5-foot-8 guard Yuki Kawamura. A fan favorite, Kawamura is a superstar in Japan. Several fans believe he should be given a two-way contract with the Grizzlies.
Via @Grizzlies_szn: "Observing…"
Via @GrizzHooping: "I’ve seen enough give Yuki a 2-way, let him live out his NBA dream, and let him be a fan/team favorite"
Via @CREAMYCOLE_: "I’m thinking this means Yuki Kawamura gets a two-way spot"
Via @YossiGozlan: "Converting Scotty Pippen Jr. felt like the inevitable outcome after Derrick Rose retired. The Memphis Grizzlies fill their 14th roster spot and sit roughly $3.9 million below the luxury tax line. They also open up a two-way slot that could go to Yuki Kawamura."
Via @MyMikeCheck: "Move frees up the 2-way spot Scotty held. Could be a pathway for Yuki Kawamura. We'll see!"
Kawamura has averaged 4.3 points and 4.8 assists in 16.9 minutes per contest across four preseason games.
Related Articles
Ja Morant Excites Memphis Grizzlies Fans in Latest Workout Footage
Eight-Year NBA Veteran, Ex-Grizzlies Player Joins New Team in Portugal
Ja Morant Reacts to Viral LeBron James and Steph Curry Moment in USA-France