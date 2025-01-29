Memphis Grizzlies coach gets honest on Ja Morant's recent struggles
The Memphis Grizzlies may have won six out of their last seven games, but their superstar guard Ja Morant hasn't quite been playing like himself.
Over the last five games, Morant has only averaged 15.4 points, 8.2 assists, and 3.6 rebounds on 47/28/76 shooting from the field. Morant recently returned from injury in January, but it seems like it's still bothering him.
Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins believes Morant is still working his way back from injury.
"“He’s working his way back," Jenkins said. "I think his intensity has been there every single game. We just got to get him going. That’s on me to jumpstart him. I know he and I have had great conversations."
Regardless of how much Morant has been struggling, Jenkins believes it's just a matter of time before his guard returns to form. Jenkins has so much faith, that he believes Morant will have a great game on Thursday night against the Houston Rockets
"He’s pushing all the right buttons offensively and defensively to get out there," Jenkins said. "We know he’s a huge driver to what we do. You know him — he’s resilient (and) he bounces back pretty quick. I would expect him to have a great one tomorrow night.”
Even though Morant has been struggling offensively, all of his athleticism is still there. In the month of January, he's already had numerous insane blocks and dunk attempts. It's great to see his play continue to be encouraged by his head coach, with that type of motivation, it's just a matter of timem.
Related Articles
NBA Fans React to Yuki Kawamura's Performance vs. Trail Blazers
Bronny James' Interaction With Ja Morant's Dad Goes Viral