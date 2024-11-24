Memphis Grizzlies Coach Makes Marcus Smart Injury Announcement
For the past few games, the Memphis Grizzlies have been quite shorthanded. The team has missed not only Ja Morant and Zach Edey, but Marcus Smart as well. While there still isn't a complete return date for Morant or Edey, there's some very positive news on Smart.
Before the Grizzlies faced off against the Bulls on Saturday night, Grizzlies head coach Taylor Jenkins revealed that Smart has is fully recovered from his illness.
"Marcus is fully recovered from his illness now and we're just kind of reconditioning," Jenkins said. "I expect him to be out tonight, but hopefully be back very soon."
Smart has missed the last four games for the Grizzlies and missed 10 out of the last 12 games overall. The last game that Smart played for the Grizzlies was on November 15 against the Golden State Warriors where he put up 9 points, 6 assists, 5 rebounds, and 2 blocks on 36.4% shooting from the field.
Through the minor seven games that Smart has played this season, he's averaged 7.4 points, 3.7 assists, 2.6 rebounds, and 1.0 steals on 30/21/84 shooting from the field. Smart's scoring averages are at a craeer low between the actual points averaged, field goal percentage, and three-point percentage. It's still very early and he's due for an increase, but Smart has only played in 27 games for the last two seasons for the Grizzlies.
