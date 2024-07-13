Memphis Grizzlies Coach Reveals Ja Morant Injury Update
Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant was recently cleared to return to full basketball activities, which head coach Taylor Jenkins confirmed during a recent Summer League broadcast. According to Jenkins, Morant is now getting back to contact work.
"Ja, it's go time," Jenkins said. "So very encouraged, medically cleared, full go, crossed all the hurdles. He's been phenomenal with his rehab. Now it's full go basketball with him with all the contact. Now it's been more on the body, getting that back in the right spot. But now he’s full go basketball-wise. We can dive into his basketball plan."
This is great news for the Grizzlies, as last season was brutal from an injury standpoint. Not only did Morant miss extended time, but several other top rotation players dealt with major injuries. This led to the Grizzlies finishing well out of the playoff race after consecutive second seed finishes the two previous years, and now they hope to reclaim a spot near the top of the Western Conference with Morant and others back.
The Western Conference continues to improve, which means nothing is guaranteed for Memphis, but this group is motivated to prove they are still one of the best teams in the league when healthy. This starts with Morant, who is seemingly on track to be fully healthy when the season begins.
