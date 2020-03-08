The Memphis Grizzlies Flex Their Muscles On The Atlanta Hawks; Bounce Back After Tough Loss

The day after taking a tough, lopsided loss to the Dallas Mavericks on Friday night, the Memphis Grizzlies came out and dismantled the Atlanta Hawks, 118-101, on the second night of a back-to-back. The Grizzlies were led by Jonas Valanciunas, who has proven to be as solid as it gets for the team all season.

Valanciunas led the team with 27 points and 17 rebounds and had his way with whoever the Hawks threw at him on defense. Memphis jumped out early on the Hawks 38-18 in the first quarter - setting the tone for the rest of the night. The Grizzlies were also able to hold Hawks star guard Trae Young to 16 points on 25 percent shooting from the field and 10 percent shooting from three.

Grizzlies Head Coach Taylor Jenkins spoke on his team's performance on a quick turnaround after a humbling loss.

“Nice bounce-back win by our group," said Jenkins. "I really challenged them to come out with a focus of being the team that out-competes and out-"togethers" the other team. I thought our starters had a great response and got us out to that great lead during that first quarter. For the most part, we had a lead and in the third quarter, it got a little loose. The boards were hurting us and we were fouling them a little bit too much, but for the most part, we cleaned that up in the fourth quarter."

"I am proud of our group," Jenkins added. "It was a great team win after this kind of tough stretch of games, but obviously coming home and playing in front of our fans gave us much-needed boost. The people were grinding out there and just continuing to find ways to get better and win ball games and fans were huge for us. They propelled us.”

Jenkins would also praise his team's effort to slow down Trae Young.

“It was a great effort by our guys and obviously a lot of different guys were thrown at him," said Jenkins. "I thought Ja Morant did a heck of a job. We were switching up quite a bit, so whether it was wings or bigs who got up on him, we were trying to force him downhill and force him to miss some tough shots. We tried to keep him off the free-throw line, it has been huge for us to keep him off and just make him take tough shots. I know he got a couple of open ones but we tried to make him really work for everything.”

The Grizzlies now have 18 more games remaining and Jonas Valanciunas would speak on the momentum shifting win and how they need as many as possible during this deciding stretch of the season.

"Fun, fun, fun to play like this," said Valanciunas. "Fun to win the games. We need some W’s, so it’s been good the last week, besides yesterday.”

Valanciunas on watching the standings:

“Yeah, it’s that time of the year, right? We’re watching the standings. You want to climb higher and higher. Wins are really important right now.”

Valanciunas on closing the year strong:

“We still have 18 games to go. We have to get some more wins. It’s on us to do it. I think, lately, we’ve been playing great basketball. Yesterday might be a step back, but today we, especially after the loss yesterday, we came in and knew what we needed to do better. I think we executed really well today. We need more games like this.”

