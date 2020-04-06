Memphis Grizzlies Fans Quarantine Chronicles: Part 5

Long time Memphis Grizzlies season ticket holder, Adrian Shavers, has had to deal with the effects of the COVID-19 coronavirus like the rest of us. For him, music has been his refuge while the Memphis Grizzlies are a reminder of his optimism as well as a subplot to his challenging quarantine story.

One of the things that I’m doing that’s keeping me sane is playing, writing and making music," said Shavers, who is also a minister of music at his church. "I’m a songwriter so that kind of gives me something to do during all of this downtime."

Shavers, a long time Grizz fan, supports the NBA decision to suspend play and sees the bigger picture at hand.

"As far as the NBA suspension I think that they did the right thing, of course, looking at it now with everything else following suit and shutting down," " said Shavers. "Whatever they do we are just going to have to ride with it so I really don’t have an opinion on that. The only thing that I can do is just hope that this virus situation rolls over pretty fast and it doesn’t affect too many people to the point of tragedy. That’s one thing that I am prayerful for."

Adrian Shavers Shows Off His Grizzlies Den And Shares His Thoughts On Being A Season Holder And How That Affects Playing Games Without Fans

Shavers was forced into quarantine from his job, who continued to pay him, but it all came from a strange occurrence after a recent Grizzlies game.

"I was at a Grizzlies game and a friend came here from Atlanta to see the Lakers game," said Shavers. "I later came to find out that he had contracted the coronavirus. I wasn’t really worried because when I found out it was close to the two-minute window. I shared it on my Facebook page and it ended up getting back to my job. I ended up having to take time off but I ended up doing things like remodeling my living room, and my Grizzlies Den."

"I’m working from home now so I’m firing up some old games and spending time in my Facebook Group that I started called the True Blue Grizz Crew," Shavers said. "I’m doing a lot to try to keep the fans in the group engaged while we are anticipating the return and looking forward to Ja Morant winning Rookie of the Year."

