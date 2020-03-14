Memphis Grizzlies Forward Anthony Tolliver Urges All To Do The Greater Good During Tough Times With COVID-19 Concerns

With the NBA suspending play while the world adjusts to the COVID-19 pandemic, many players have had to make a change of pace and govern themselves a lot differently. The NBA has asked players to do certain things in an effort to self-quarantine and keep themselves at low-risk of catching the virus. Due to the circumstances at hand, there are everyday people outside of NBA players that are not only having their lives inconvenienced but also are subject to suffering drastic financial losses as well. Anthony Tolliver has taken the charge to get not just NBA players, but all people to try to help at least one person or family in need.

Tolliver suggests that we all check on our friends, family, and neighbors and think of ways to be there for them during times of need. He realizes that everyone cant give on the same level but wants as many people as possible to look out for their fellow man during such difficult times. He placed emphasis on everyone trying to help just one person. Heralded as a great teammate and just a flat out great person in general, Tolliver has shown why he gained that reputation.

My Thoughts On Tolliver Urging All To Help

- Anthony Sain - Memphis Grizzlies Beat Writer and Lead Editor For Sports Illustrated's All Grizzlies.com

