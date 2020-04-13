Memphis Grizzlies Guard Ja Morant Responds To Miami Heat Guard Kendrick Nunn's Claim For Rookie Of The Year Via Twitter

Miami Heat rookie guard Kendrick Nunn stated in an interview yesterday his case for why he thinks that he deserves to be the NBA Rookie Of The Year. Nunn referenced that his team has a better record than the Grizzlies and because of this, he should be named over Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant. Morant would later take to Twitter to basically dismiss this notion.

Morant's Response

© Justin Ford-USA TODAY Sports

The Memphis Grizzlies official Twitter account tweeted out a video clip of the Morant saying that 'it's mine to lose." to Nunn after the Grizzlies 118-111 victory over the Heat and Morant would quote the tweet saying "It's mine to lose" as well. Morant would later delete the tweet.

Morant is usually dismissive when asked about Nunn or the Rookie Of The Year race in general but the potential rivalry between the two young guards has all of the ingredients to be a good one.

© Justin Ford-USA TODAY Sports

- Have you signed up for the AllGrizzlies Community Board? We are trying to create a new place to share posts and have intriguing and fun conversations about all things related to the Memphis Grizzlies! Once you sign up, feel free to post as you like. It is actually the best way to interact with me going forward as well. We will also be looking for group admins as well. See you soon and Go Grizz!

--We also want to know how you all are dealing with the NBA being suspended right now. How are you spending your time while there are no games being played? Post as many things as you can as well as your viewpoint on anything else that's going on with the NBA or the Grizzlies right now!--

- Anthony Sain - Memphis Grizzlies Beat Writer and Lead Editor For Sports Illustrated's All Grizzlies.com

Follow Us On Twitter: @AllGrizzlies @SainAsylum

Turn on the notifications on @AllGrizzlies to get updates on when all of our articles are posted.

Like Us On Facebook: Search: Grizzlies Maven or Sports Illustrated Grizzlies.