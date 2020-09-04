SI.com
Memphis Grizzlies' Ja Morant wins NBA Rookie of the Year Award

Anthony Sain

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant became the second player in franchise history to be awarded as the NBA Rookie of the Year as the former Murray State Racer finished with 99 out of 100 possible first-place votes.  Morant finished the season with 17.8 points, 7.3 assists, and 3.9 rebounds per game.  Morant was the leader of a young Memphis Grizzlies team that came up just short of earning a playoff spot this season in spite of being predicted to be among the league's worst teams by many before the season started.

Morant was also joined in the award voting by fellow teammate Brandon Clarke who finished in fourth place overall. Clarke who averaged 12.1 points and 5.9 rebounds per game finished with six second-place votes and 32 third-place votes 

USATSI_13549123_168388603_lowres
© Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

Morant when asked what he thought about the one voter that didn't give him a first-place vote and if he's going to use it for motivation - 

"I'm pretty sure that everybody knows that I'm a very humble guy," said Morant. "But I'm also confident. I need to figure out who was that person who didn't pick me first and I want to shoot a direct message to them and thank them for motivating me even more to do more on the floor and be better. To do more whatever I can to help my team win basketball games.  If anybody knows who that is - let me know."

"Many of my close ones - my family can tell you that I said on draft night when I was drafted that (winning the NBA Rookie of the Year Award) was my goal," said Morant when asked did he see himself winning this award one day. "I'm sure as you know it's everyone's goal. I said it was my goal and I was going to do everything that I can to work to get it but I also told them that it wasn't my main focus. My main focus was to be better at the end of the season than I was at the beginning of the season and just push my team to the playoffs, get wins and to win a championship,"

"It's definitely a blessing and I'm very confident in myself," Morant added about receiving the award. "I'm pretty sure my play shows how I just go out there and play fearless.

USATSI_13803809_168388603_lowres
© Justin Ford-USA TODAY Sports
