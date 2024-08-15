Memphis Grizzlies’ Latest Free Agency Re-Signing Breaks Silence on Decision
For the past few seasons, Luke Kennard has quietly been one of the best three-point shooters in the NBA. During his last two years with the Memphis Grizzlies, he's averaged 48.3% from deep on six attempts a game.
One would have imagined that Luke Kennard could have chosen a plethora of NBA teams to join with his elite shooting ability, but he wanted to run it back again with Memphis. Despite having a bumpy 2023-24 season due to injuries, Kennard loves what he's built with the Grizzlies. During an interview with Damichael Cole of the Memphis Commercial Appeal, Kennard revealed why he chose the Grizzlies.
"There are a lot of different conversations that go on throughout that process," Kennard said to Damichael Cole. "I told (Grizzlies general manager Zach Kleiman) I want to be in Memphis. This is where I want to be. I'm excited with what they have built here over the last few years. I just wanted to be a small part of that."
Based on Kennard's comments it sounds like Memphis was the only place he wanted to be. It all came down to the money and contract, and that's where he ended up with a 1-year, $11 million contract.
"I thought I'd be in Memphis," Kennard said. "That was just my mindset through everything. Me and the team expressed mutual interest in that. I'm just excited for the year we can have."
After playing only 39 games last season due to injuries, Luke Kennard should have something to prove next season. It's not just him though, the entire Memphis Grizzlies should have a massive chip on their shoulders.
