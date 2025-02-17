Memphis Grizzlies Legends Get Honest on Current Team
The Memphis Grizzlies had a less-than-ideal season in 2023-24, missing the playoffs with a 27-55 record as Ja Morant and Desmond Bane missed significant time on a roster full of inexperienced players. However, this season has been a complete turn-around for Memphis, as they exit the All-Star break as the second seed in the Western Conference.
In 30 seasons as a franchise, the Grizzlies have only made the Conference Finals once, coming in the 2012-13 season. Two members of that team, Zach Randolph and Tony Allen, joined Memphis Grizzlies On SI for an exclusive interview to talk about a multitude of topics, including what their message would be to the team going forward and into the playoffs.
"It's just us being healthy," Randolph said. "When you go out there and battle, believe in each other. One thing about what we did when we stepped out there with the Grizzlies, we believed. We had each other's back, we would run through a wall. That's the same mentality this new era Grizzlies [has]."
While Morant played just nine games for Memphis last season, he's still been in and out of the lineup this year as he's played in only 32 of a possible 54 games for the Grizzlies. However, Jaren Jackson Jr. has taken another step in his development this year as he earned his second All-Star selection.
"Gathering the identity early before you go into the playoffs," Allen added. "I know we just came off a disastrous loss against the Oklahoma City Thunder, which I thought would've been a game where we put the world on notice... I wanted us to get back to gathering our identity..."
"Our big three definitely gotta get back to getting their swagger back, gathering their identity, and like I say, sky is the limit once those guys are playing at the top of their game."
The Grizzlies have just 28 games remaining on their schedule before the playoffs begin, including two more contests against the Thunder, where they'll be able to see where they stand against the top team in the West. Regardless, both Randolph and Allen believe there is enough talent on this roster to compete and hopefully reach the Western Conference Finals as they did back in 2013.
Related Articles
NBA Fans React to Yuki Kawamura's Performance vs. Trail Blazers
Bronny James' Interaction With Ja Morant's Dad Goes Viral