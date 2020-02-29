AllGrizzlies
The Memphis Grizzlies Lose Early Lead; Rally Late In Spite Of Loss To Nemesis Sacramento Kings

Anthony Sain

The Memphis Grizzlies came out early looking like they were going to snap their four-game losing streak but they would falter in the second half and allow their new nemesis - the Sacramento Kings to hand them their fifth straight loss, 104-101 at home.

Dillon Brooks led all scorers with 32 points on 12 of 22, breaking a shooting long that existed going back several games before the All-Star break.  Brooks also went 3 of 7 from three for 42.9 percent.  Jonas Valanciunas would finish with 13 points and a career-high 25 rebounds.  Ja Morant added 20 points and 11 assists.  De'Aaron Fox - who has been a thorn in the Grizzlies side all season, had another great performance with 25 points 4 rebounds and 5 assists.  

Dillon Brooks Locker Room Comments

 

The Grizzlies lead by as many as 12 points in the first half until they went on a scoring drought in the second quarter to which the Kings capitalized. Sacramento would turn a 29-17 second quarter advantage into a 50-47 lead.  They would expand their lead in the third quarter, keeping the Grizzlies far enough away to maintain the lead.  The Grizzlies would rally late in the fourth quarter, cutting the lead to 102-101 after a Ja Morant free throw completed a three-point play.  Buddy Hield then made two free throws that sealed the victory after a Tyus Jones missed three-point attempt was unsuccessful.

Grizzlies Head Coach Taylor Jenkins on his team's performance

“Very proud of our guys," said Jenkins. "The way that we fought in that fourth quarter to give ourselves a chance to win a ballgame. I hit them after the game and said, ‘We have to play like that from the start of the game.’ I thought we came out playing pretty well in that first quarter, definitely could have played a whole lot better, but that second and third quarter we kind of just had a little letdown there, but that fourth quarter just the intensity that they played with – the fight, the grit – that’s what we’re going to need right now."

"The guys are finding a way," Jenkins added. "Unfortunately, it didn’t lead to a win tonight. Credit to the Kings. We threw a couple of different things at them. They just made the right plays at the right time. Great passes to rollers, to shooters. They made the shots that they needed. We fell short a little bit with a couple of shots there in the fourth quarter and throughout the game, but the resolve and the competitiveness from our guys was great tonight.”

© Justin Ford-USA TODAY Sports

Ja Morant would also speak on the tough loss and how his team is progressing in spite of their now five-game losing streak.

“There’s always progress made when you go out there," said Morant. "Some days you have to learn. You have to play 48 minutes. That’s about it."

“I feel like a lot of people are panicking; not us though," said Morant. "We know there are going to be bumps in the road. We know we’re going to face adversity. We’re just going to continue, keep our head high, keep positive energy and just try to go out and get something good out of it regardless of what it is. Just go out and compete. We’ve learned a lot from the games after the break, playing 48 minutes, having to compete and knowing we have a target on our back.”

Ja Morant Locker Room Comments

The Grizzlies now prepare to face the Los Angeles Lakers tonight in a back to back.  Morant would speak on the quick turnaround.

“It’s over. We lost. It’s out the window," said Morant. Turn the page. We have the Lakers so we’re focusing on them.”

DeAnthony Melton Locker Room Comments

 Anthony Sain - Memphis Grizzlies Beat Writer and Lead Editor For Sports Illustrated's All Grizzlies.com

