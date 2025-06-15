Memphis Grizzlies Make Announcement on Stunning Desmond Bane Trade
The Memphis Grizzlies decided to trade franchise star Desmond Bane to the Orlando Magic for a massive haul of first-round draft picks and the bloated salaries of Cole Anthony and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope on Sunday, starting an NBA offseason that is expected to see a lot of trades on a hot note.
Despite one of the picks being the 16th overall selection in this year's draft, the trade has been completed and announced by both sides. The Grizzlies released the following statement about the trade.
"Memphis, Tenn. – The Memphis Grizzlies today announced the team acquired wing Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, guard Cole Anthony, four future first round draft picks and one future first round draft pick swap from the Orlando Magic for wing Desmond Bane.
"Caldwell-Pope (6-5, 204) has competed in 912 games (770 starts) and has averaged 11.2 points, 3.0 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.2 steals in 29.6 minutes over 12 seasons with the Detroit Pistons, Los Angeles Lakers, Washington Wizards, Denver Nuggets and Magic since he was selected eighth overall in the 2013 NBA Draft out of Georgia. He started all 77 appearances last season and averaged 8.7 points, 2.2 rebounds and 1.8 assists for Orlando.
"The 32-year-old Georgia native has played and started in 67 playoff games and has won two NBA championships with the 2019-20 Lakers and the 2022-23 Nuggets. He is one of four active players to start for multiple different championship teams (LeBron James, Kawhi Leonard, Jrue Holiday).
"Anthony (6-2, 185) has appeared in 320 games (125 starts) and has averaged 12.5 points, 4.3 rebounds, 3.8 assists in 24.8 minutes in five seasons with the Magic since he was selected 15th overall in the 2020 NBA Draft out of North Carolina. The 25-year-old New York native played 67 games (22 starts) last season and averaged 9.4 points, 3.0 rebounds and 2.9 assists in 18.4 minutes.
"Bane (6-6, 215) has played 313 games (261 starts) and has averaged 17.8 points, 4.6 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.0 steals in 29.6 minutes over five seasons in Memphis since he was acquired by the Grizzlies with the 30th overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft out of TCU. He averaged 19.2 points, 6.1 rebounds and 5.5 assists in 32.0 minutes in 69 games (68 starts) last season.
"The 26-year-old Indiana native departs as the franchise’s all-time leader in free throw percentage (.883), third in 3-pointers made (812) and fourth in 3-point field goal percentage (.410). He competed in 27 playoff games (22 starts) for the Grizzlies and averaged 16.9 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2.5 assists in 33.2 minutes."
Related Articles
NBA Players React to Blockbuster Grizzlies-Magic Trade
How the Desmond Bane Trade Impacts the Kevin Durant Sweepstakes