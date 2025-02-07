Memphis Grizzlies Make Announcement on Three-Team Trade
The Memphis Grizzlies had some hopes of making a big splash during the trade deadline by reportedly inquiring about Kevin Durant and Lonzo Ball, but the team didn't make the noise it was hoping to.
However, the Grizzlies didn't finish the trade deadline completely empty-handed. Memphis made a three-team trade with the Sacramento Kings and the Washington Wizards. The Grizzlies acquired Marvin Bagley III, Johnny Davis, a 2025 second-round draft pick, and a 2028 second-round draft pick.
After Shams Charania initially broke the news, the Grizzlies made the announcement official on Thursday.
"The Memphis Grizzlies today announced the team acquired forward/center Marvin Bagley III, guard Johnny Davis, a 2025 second round draft pick from the Washington Wizards and a 2028 second round draft pick from the Sacramento Kings in a three-team trade," the Grizzlies said in a press release."
When it comes to who the Grizzlies sent out, they shipped Marcus Smart and Jake LaRavia. The team made the formal announcement in their press release.
"As part of the deal, Memphis traded guard Marcus Smart and a protected 2025 first round draft pick to Washington and traded forwarded Jake LaRavia to Sacramento. In addition, the Kings traded center Alex Len and guard Colby Jones to the Wizards," the Grizzlies said.
When Smart first arrived to the Grizzlies during the 2023-24 NBA season, there was a ton of expectations surrounding hima fter leaving the Celtics. Unfortunately, Smart only played a grand total of 39 games for the Grizzlies in 1.5 seasons due to a plethora of injuries.
