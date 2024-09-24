Memphis Grizzlies Make Big Announcement on Franchise Legend
The Memphis Grizzlies don't have a long or incredibly storied history, but their Grit and Grind era is widely considered one of the favorites in the franchise's tenure. One of the faces of that era is Tony Allen.
On Tuesday afternoon, the Grizzlies announced they would be retiring Tony Allen's number nine jersey when the Miami Heat come to visit the Grizzlies in Memphis on March 15, 2025. By retiring Allen's jersey, the Grizzlies will join Zach Randolph — number 50 — and Marc Gasol — number 33 — as the third player in franchise history to have his jersey retired.
Tony Allen's numbers don't jump off the page when you look at them. He averaged 8.9 points, 4.3 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.7 steals per game during his seven years with the Grizzlies. However, he was named to an All-Defensive Team is six of the seven seasons he spent in Memphis, including being named to the First Team three times.
Before Tony Allen's arrival, the Grizzlies had never won a playoff series since they joined the NBA in 1995. Their only three playoff appearances in 2004, 2005, and 2006 were all first round exits. Tony Allen joined Memphis in 2010 and the Grizzlies reached the playoffs every single year he was there, including reaching the Western Conference Finals in 2013.
Allen is currently second in franchise history in steals at 762, behind only Mike Conley, who will also get his Grizzlies jersey retired when he calls it a career.
