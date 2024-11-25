Memphis Grizzlies Make Big Ja Morant Injury Announcement
Memphis Grizzlies fans have been waiting for week to see Ja Morant return to the court, and it looks like that wait may be finally coming to an end.
Morant has not played for the Grizzlies since November 6 in a win against the Los Angeles Lakers. That night, he put up 20 points, 5 assists, and 4 rebounds on 41/67/80 shooting from the field. He's surpisingly only played in eight games for the Grizzlies this season, on even equally surpisingly low numbers. On the season, Morant is averaging 20.6 points, 9.1 assists, and 5.0 rebounds on 45/26/83 shooting from the field.
Tomorrow night, the Grizzlies face off against the Portland Trail Blazers, and for the first time in weeks, Morant has been upgraded to questionable. The Grizzlies have announced that Ja Morant is listed as questionable against the Portland Trail Blazers with a right hip subluxation and pelvic muscle strains.
Morant was upgraded from out to doubtful against the Chicago Bulls on Saturday night but ultimately did not play. It was still the first time he was ever even upgraded to doubtful, which is a really great sign for Memphis. With Morant being upgraded as questionable, one would have to imagine there is a legitimate chance of him returning against Portland.
The Memphis Grizzlies face off against the Portland Trail Blazers at 8:00 p.m. EST on Monday.
Related Articles
NBA Fans React to Yuki Kawamura's Performance vs. Trail Blazers
Bronny James' Interaction With Ja Morant's Dad Goes Viral