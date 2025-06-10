Grizzlies Make Important Zach Edey Injury Announcement
Tuomas Iisalo was only with the Memphis Grizzlies as the head coach for the last few weeks of the regular season and one round of the Western Conference Playoffs.
He saw more than enough from standout rookie Zach Edey to deliver deserved praise.
"He craves feedback," the coach said of Edey. "He's extremely tough. And he wants to do what's best. I can see an extremely bright future for him."
As the NBA Finals continue — the Grizzlies fell in four games to the Oklahoma City Thunder, which is looking like a predictable favorite — Edey is beginning a road to recovery after a left-ankle sprain suffered during an offseason workout required surgery.
"Imaging revealed excessive ligamentous laxity," the Grizzlies wrote in a press release, "which will require Edey to undergo surgery to address the laxity and re-stabilize his ankle."
The team followed up on its initial report Tuesday, announcing that Edey has undergone successful surgery to restabilize his ankle. He will be re-evaluated in four months, and is expected to make a full recovery.
Last season, Edey appeared in 66 games last season and started 55, including all four of Memphis' first-round contests against the Oklahoma City Thunder. He averaged 9.2 points, 8.3 rebounds and 1.3 blocks on the year with 58 percent shooting from the field and 35 percent from 3.
With a full recovery expected, the Grizzlies are hoping he builds on those numbers as they look to continue contending in the West.
Related Articles
Grizzlies Swap Ja Morant for $109 Million Star in Blockbuster NBA Trade Idea
Gilbert Arenas Makes Horrible Take on Pacers-Thunder Game 1
Nine-Year NBA Veteran Predicts Most Important Player in Thunder-Pacers Finals