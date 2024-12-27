Memphis Grizzlies Make Injury Announcement During Raptors Game
The Memphis Grizzlies have been the biggest riser in the NBA this season compared to last, going 20-10 through the first 30 games as they sit in third place in the West.
Looking to defend their home court and extend one of the best home records in the NBA (13-4), the Grizzlies are hosting the Toronto Raptors on Thursday night.
Memphis took a commanding 43-35 lead after the first quarter, tying the Grizzlies' highest-scoring first quarter of the season. The Grizzlies continue to show they are one of the best teams in the league, hoping they can just stay healthy to avoid losing any of their momentum.
Unfortunately for the Grizzlies, they hit an injury roadblock in Thursday's game. Key backup forward Santi Aldama went down with an ankle injury late in the first quarter and has been ruled "doubtful" to return to Thursday's game against the Raptors.
The 6-foot-11, 23-year-old forward has emerged as one of the league's most underrated players, averaging 13.3 points and 7.4 rebounds per game shooting over 50% from the field.
Memphis' bench has been very impressive this season, with Aldama being one of their key contributors in the second unit. The Grizzlies should be able to manage without him against the Raptors, but they certainly hope he does not miss any more time.
The Grizzlies continue to get hit with the injury bug, stemming from an absurd injury-plagued 2023-24 season. When healthy, the Grizzlies are one of the most dangerous teams in the NBA, but they need guys like Aldama to stay on the court.
