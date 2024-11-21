Memphis Grizzlies Make Injury Announcement on Key Player

Vince Williams Jr. is the versatile swingman MEM has needed…



Most elite trait is defense—physical, 6'11.5 wingspan & reads offenses like a safety. Not a total stiff offensively, nice decision maker/passer/transition pace pusher. Insane value:



'25: $2.1M

'26: $2.3M

'27: $2.4M pic.twitter.com/CiSb2ltBwC