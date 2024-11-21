Memphis Grizzlies Make Injury Announcement on Key Player
While the Memphis Grizzlies have been able to maintain a winning record this season, they've done so battling a plethora of injuries along the way. With key players like GG Jackson and Ja Morant still sidelined, it might be a month until the Grizzlies can be fully healthy.
Zach Edey joined Morant and Jackson on the injury list earlier this week after going down with an ankle sprain in the team's 105-90 win over the Denver Nuggets. As if Memphis' depth couldn't stretch any thinner, a player who had just returned from injury will be going back to the sidelines for the next few weeks.
Per Grizzlies PR: "Memphis, Tenn. – The Memphis Grizzlies today announced the following medical update for Vince Williams Jr.:
Williams Jr. has been diagnosed with a Grade 3 right ankle sprain, which was sustained during the second quarter of the Grizzlies’ game against the Denver Nuggets on November 19. He will be re-evaluated in approximately four weeks, and updates will be provided as appropriate."
Williams had just made his season debut for the Grizzlies last Friday against the Golden State Warriors after coming back from a left leg injury he suffered in the preseason. He'll now be sidelined for potentially the rest of the calendar year.
In the meantime, Memphis will continue to rely upon the emergence of rookie wing Jaylen Wells to keep them in the playoff hunt until Williams returns.
