Memphis Grizzlies Make Injury Announcement on Two Star Players

The Grizzlies have announced some big injury news.

Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr. (13), guard Marcus Smart (36), forward GG Jackson (45) and guard Ja Morant (12) on the bench.
Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr. (13), guard Marcus Smart (36), forward GG Jackson (45) and guard Ja Morant (12) on the bench. / Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images
The Memphis Grizzlies have been hammered by injuries the last year. Without Ja Morant for all but nine games last season, Memphis was also without Marcus Smart, Desmond Bane, and other key contributors for large portions of the season.

Those injury issues did not stop entering this season, as GG Jackson, Vince Williams Jr., and Luke Kennard have all been sidelined for multiple weeks to begin the year with different injuries. Jaren Jackson Jr. also began the year less than 100 percent healthy, as did Morant who suffered an ankle injury in the preseason and has also been dealing with thigh soreness.

On top of this already extensive list of injuries, the Grizzlies lost Smart and Bane in Wednesday’s game against the Brooklyn Nets. Smart went down with an ankle injury, while Bane suffered an oblique injury.

Marcus Smart
Memphis Grizzlies guard Marcus Smart (36) reacts during the second half against the Miami Heat at FedExForum. / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

On Friday, the Grizzlies announced an important update on the two star guards.

Via Grizzlies PR: “Bane has been diagnosed with a right oblique strain and is considered week-to-week. He suffered the injury in the third quarter of the Grizzlies' game against the Brooklyn Nets on October 30. Smart has been diagnosed with a right ankle sprain and also is considered week-to-week. He sustained the injury in the first quarter of the same Grizzlies' game against the Nets.”

The Grizzlies also announced updates on Pat Spencer who will be reevaluated in three weeks, and Williams Jr. who will be reevaluated in 2-4 weeks.

Published
