Memphis Grizzlies Make Injury Announcement vs. Denver Nuggets
Despite having poor injury luck to start the 2024-25 season, the Memphis Grizzlies have willed their way to an 8-6 record after 14 games.
After defeating them on Sunday, the Grizzlies host the Denver Nuggets for the second consecutive game on Tuesday but have not gotten off to a hot start. The Grizzlies quickly fell to a 12-point deficit, and the injury bug struck again to make matters even worse.
Standout wing Vince Williams Jr. suffered an ankle injury toward the end of the second quarter, resulting in an early exit. The Grizzlies have since announced that Williams is doubtful to return to Tuesday's NBA Cup matchup in Memphis.
Via Grizzlies PR: "Vince Williams Jr. (right ankle) is doubtful to return tonight against Denver."
Williams missed the first 12 games of the season dealing with a left tibial stress reaction, so it would be very unfortunate for an ankle injury to sideline him again. Williams played in just two games this season before Tuesday's matchup, with minimal opportunity to find his rhythm before getting injured again.
Williams, 24, made a name for himself across the NBA landscape last season, averaging 10.0 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 3.4 assists per game as the Grizzlies dealt with a barrage of injuries.
As Memphis continues to deal with injuries this season, having Williams back on the court and healthy could be vital, especially with their lack of viable guard/wing depth.
