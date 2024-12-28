Memphis Grizzlies Make Ja Morant Injury Announcement vs Pelicans
The Memphis Grizzlies have started their 2024-25 campaign with an impressive 21-10 record, taking them into third place in the Western Conference. Despite having the fifth-easiest schedule in the NBA through 31 games, the Grizzlies have shown enough to prove they can compete with the best of the best.
Grizzlies point guard Ja Morant has been the star of the show in Memphis as usual, but the 25-year-old All-Star has had a hard time staying on the court. Morant has already missed 12 games this season, and an early departure in Friday's matchup against the New Orleans Pelicans has left fans worried once again.
After Morant spent some time in the locker room, the Grizzlies announced an update.
Per their official PR account, the Grizzlies have announced that Morant is doubtful to return against the Pelicans on Friday night with a right shoulder injury.
The Grizzlies jumped out to take as much as a 22-point lead in New Orleans, but Morant's injury is certainly not what the team needs. Pelicans center Daniel Theis set a hard screen on Morant in the third quarter, causing him to go down hard, and would immediately be escorted to the locker room holding his neck/upper back.
While the Grizzlies look like they will have no trouble leaving New Orleans with a win, they cannot afford to lose Morant for an extended time. Memphis' next 11 games are all against competitive Western Conference teams, nine of which are on the road.
Morant will finish Friday with 25 points and 7 assists in just 25 minutes of action, another productive night from the Grizzlies star.
