Grizzlies Make Jaren Jackson Jr. Contract Announcement
LAS VEGAS — In the midst of NBA 2K26 Summer League, the Memphis Grizzlies are continuing to solidify their roster.
Two weeks after former Defensive Player of the Year Jaren Jackson Jr. reportedly agreed to a five-year, $240 million contract re-negotiation and extension, the team made it official.
Per Grizzlies: "The Memphis Grizzlies today announced the team renegotiated the contract of forward/center Jaren Jackson Jr. and signed him to a multi-year contract extension. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed."
Last season, Jackson appeared in 74 games for Memphis, averaging 22.2 points, 5.6 rebounds, two assists, a career-high 1.2 steals and 1.5 blocks in 29.8 minutes while shooting 49 percent from the field and 38 percent from 3. He played a key role in Memphis' playoff push, despite its early exit.
Jackson, in five years with the Grizzlies, has appeared in 407 games and averaged 18.5 points, 5.5 rebounds, five assists, one steal and 1.9 blocks in 28.6 minutes. He's started all 27 playoff appearances and has averaged 15.7 points, 6.5 rebounds, 1.1 assists and 1.9 blocks.
The center was selected by Memphis with the fourth overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft after his freshman season at Michigan State. Now, he's set to earn nearly $50 million annually as Memphis continues to work toward further contention in the Western Conference.
