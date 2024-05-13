Memphis Grizzlies Make Major Moves
After dealing with an injury-riddled year this season, the Memphis Grizzlies have some major expectations for next season. With those expectations, come some big changes.
According to Kelly Iko of The Athletic, the Memphis Grizzlies have left go of several assistant coaches recently. Grizzlies head coach will be restructuring a portion of his staff for the upcoming 2024-25 NBA season.
Next season, the Memphis Grizzlies have the potential to be a really loaded team. Their starting lineup could consist of Ja Morant, Marcus Smart, Desmond Bane, Vince Williams Jr., and Jaren Jackson Jr. Their being lineup could also be Derrick Rose, Luke Kennard, GG Jackson, Santi Aldama, and Brandon Clarke. That starting and bench lineup could be one of the deepest teams in the league during the 2024-25 season. The silver lining of the injury-riddled 2023-24 NBA season is the fact that it allowed younger players like GG Jackson to develop into legitimate rotation players.
While there's no guarantee that the Memphis Grizzlies will be healthy next season, the team actually looks deep enough to survive whatever happens - as long as Ja Morant doesn't miss the season again. With the capability to actually be a top-3 seed, it makes sense that the Grizzlies would want to restructure the coaching staff. Hopefully, the team can stay healthy to realize their dreams.
