All Grizzlies

Memphis Grizzlies Make Marcus Smart Injury Announcement

The Memphis Grizzlies give an injury update on guard Marcus Smart.

Logan Struck

Dec 3, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Marcus Smart (36) reacts against the Dallas Mavericks during the second half at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
Dec 3, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Marcus Smart (36) reacts against the Dallas Mavericks during the second half at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Memphis Grizzlies made a significant trade in the 2023 offseason, acquiring 2021-22 NBA Defensive Player of the Year Marcus Smart from the Boston Celtics.

While Smart is known to be one of the best defenders in the league, his tenure in Memphis has been utterly disappointing. In his debut season with the Grizzlies, Smart played just 20 games before suffering a season-ending injury. Now, in his second season in Memphis, Smart's injuries continue to be a concern.

Smart has already missed 20 games this season, including Memphis' last nine contests. In 18 games played, and 6 starts, Smart is averaging 9.2 points, 3.8 assists, and 1.3 steals in just 21.2 minutes per game.

Memphis Grizzlies guard Marcus Smart (36)
Dec 7, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Marcus Smart (36) drives to the basket during the second half against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-Imagn Images / Paul Rutherford-Imagn Images

The Grizzlies as a team have struggled to stay healthy, dating back to a disastrous 2023-24 27-win season. Memphis has yet to see a completely healthy team this season but has still pushed to third place in the West with a 24-14 record.

The Grizzlies have given a new update on Smart's finger injury that has sidelined him for the past nine games.

Via Grizzlies PR: "Smart continues to progress in connection with rehabilitation for a partial tear of the proximal extensor hood of his right index finger, which he sustained during the Grizzlies' game against the Atlanta Hawks on December 21. Smart is considered week-to-week."

The Grizzlies have the fifth-best defensive rating in the league this season, so having two NBA Defensive Player of the Year winners, Smart and Jaren Jackson Jr., playing together more consistently should make their defense even more dangerous.

Related Articles

NBA Fans React to Yuki Kawamura's Performance vs. Trail Blazers

Bronny James' Interaction With Ja Morant's Dad Goes Viral

Yuki Kawamura Makes NBA History in Grizzlies vs. Lakers

Published
Logan Struck
LOGAN STRUCK

Logan Struck is a writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's On SI since 2023

Home/News