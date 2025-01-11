Memphis Grizzlies Make Marcus Smart Injury Announcement
The Memphis Grizzlies made a significant trade in the 2023 offseason, acquiring 2021-22 NBA Defensive Player of the Year Marcus Smart from the Boston Celtics.
While Smart is known to be one of the best defenders in the league, his tenure in Memphis has been utterly disappointing. In his debut season with the Grizzlies, Smart played just 20 games before suffering a season-ending injury. Now, in his second season in Memphis, Smart's injuries continue to be a concern.
Smart has already missed 20 games this season, including Memphis' last nine contests. In 18 games played, and 6 starts, Smart is averaging 9.2 points, 3.8 assists, and 1.3 steals in just 21.2 minutes per game.
The Grizzlies as a team have struggled to stay healthy, dating back to a disastrous 2023-24 27-win season. Memphis has yet to see a completely healthy team this season but has still pushed to third place in the West with a 24-14 record.
The Grizzlies have given a new update on Smart's finger injury that has sidelined him for the past nine games.
Via Grizzlies PR: "Smart continues to progress in connection with rehabilitation for a partial tear of the proximal extensor hood of his right index finger, which he sustained during the Grizzlies' game against the Atlanta Hawks on December 21. Smart is considered week-to-week."
The Grizzlies have the fifth-best defensive rating in the league this season, so having two NBA Defensive Player of the Year winners, Smart and Jaren Jackson Jr., playing together more consistently should make their defense even more dangerous.
