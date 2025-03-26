Memphis Grizzlies Make NBA History vs Utah Jazz
The Memphis Grizzlies and Utah Jazz took the court against each other on Tuesday as the Grizzlies dominated the Jazz 140-103.
The Grizzlies were looking to get a win after losing three straight contests, including a game against the Los Angeles Clippers on Friday. While there were many things to be happy about on Tuesday night's bounce-back win, one thing sticks out more than the others.
According to OptaSTATS, the Grizzlies made NBA history against the Jazz on Tuesday night. For the first time in an NBA game, the Grizzlies had nine players make multiple three-pointers.
In the game against the Jazz, Scotty Pippen Jr (2-2), Desmond Bane (2-4), Jaylen Wells (2-6), Santi Aldama (2-6), Jaren Jackson Jr (2-3), Zach Edey (2-2), John Konchar (2-3), Luke Kennard (2-7), and Vince Williams Jr (3-5) all scored multiple three-pointers. Jay Huff was nearly edged out after only scoring one three-pointer despite six attempts.
The Grizzlies saw a lot of success during the game from Pippen Jr, who finished the game with 16 points and 10 assists while still getting 5 rebounds during the contest. He was one of six Grizzlies players to score double-digit points on Tuesday night against a shorthanded Jazz team.
The Grizzlies will be back in action on Thursday when they get another shot at the kings of the Western Conference, the Oklahoma City Thunder.
