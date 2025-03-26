All Grizzlies

Memphis Grizzlies Make NBA History vs Utah Jazz

The Memphis Grizzlies made history during their game against the Utah Jazz on Tuesday

Caleb Sisk

Jan 25, 2025; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr. (13) drives to the basket against Utah Jazz forward Kyle Filipowski (22) during the second quarter at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
Jan 25, 2025; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr. (13) drives to the basket against Utah Jazz forward Kyle Filipowski (22) during the second quarter at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
The Memphis Grizzlies and Utah Jazz took the court against each other on Tuesday as the Grizzlies dominated the Jazz 140-103.

The Grizzlies were looking to get a win after losing three straight contests, including a game against the Los Angeles Clippers on Friday. While there were many things to be happy about on Tuesday night's bounce-back win, one thing sticks out more than the others.

According to OptaSTATS, the Grizzlies made NBA history against the Jazz on Tuesday night. For the first time in an NBA game, the Grizzlies had nine players make multiple three-pointers.

In the game against the Jazz, Scotty Pippen Jr (2-2), Desmond Bane (2-4), Jaylen Wells (2-6), Santi Aldama (2-6), Jaren Jackson Jr (2-3), Zach Edey (2-2), John Konchar (2-3), Luke Kennard (2-7), and Vince Williams Jr (3-5) all scored multiple three-pointers. Jay Huff was nearly edged out after only scoring one three-pointer despite six attempts.

Memphis Grizzlies guard Scotty Pippen Jr
Mar 25, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Scotty Pippen Jr. (1) pushes the ball past Utah Jazz center Walker Kessler (24) and to the basket during the second half at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Chris Nicoll-Imagn Images / Chris Nicoll-Imagn Images

The Grizzlies saw a lot of success during the game from Pippen Jr, who finished the game with 16 points and 10 assists while still getting 5 rebounds during the contest. He was one of six Grizzlies players to score double-digit points on Tuesday night against a shorthanded Jazz team.

The Grizzlies will be back in action on Thursday when they get another shot at the kings of the Western Conference, the Oklahoma City Thunder.

