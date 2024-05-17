Memphis Grizzlies Make Offseason Announcement
The Memphis Grizzlies have announced that they will be hosting a "Raise the Rim" unveiling ceremony at Fox Meadows Elementary School on Tuesday, May 21. The organization will gift the school two new Grizzlies-branded basketball hoops.
Fox Meadows Elementary Principal Tameka Allen released a statement of gratitude to the Grizzlies for the event.
“We are so grateful to the Grizzlies for this generous gift of two new Grizzlies-branded basketball hoop systems,” Fox Meadows Elementary Principal Tameka Allen said. “It will build school camaraderie and give our students the opportunity to increase their skills.”
The team will be bringing a plethora of talent to the event as well: Grizzlies legend Tony Allen, Grizzlies analyst Brevin Knight, and Grizzlies head coach Taylor Jenkins will all be available. Head coach Taylor Jenkins also donated $20,050 to the initiative.
Even though the Memphis Grizzlies had their season cut incredibly short due to injuries, the team still hasn't forgotten its community during the offseason. There's a reason why the team's fanbase is so passionate, and these are the moments that go a long way. These are the moments that a fanbase will remember for the rest of their lives and keep going even through the bad times.
Despite the struggles, next season already looks far more promising for the Grizzlies. With Ja Morant returning and the emergence of GG Jackson, the Grizzlies have a chance to do something special.
