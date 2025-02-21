Memphis Grizzlies Make Roster Move Announcement After Blowout Loss
The Memphis Grizzlies suffered a horrible loss on Thursday night, getting taken down by the Indiana Pacers 127-113. Despite taking as much as a 13-point lead in the first quarter, the Grizzlies quickly gave it away. The Pacers scored 50 points in the second period, outscoring the Grizzlies by 24.
Before the game, the Grizzlies reportedly signed 27-year-old standout forward Lamar Stevens to a 10-day contract, but after the loss, Memphis officially announced the move.
"The Memphis Grizzlies today announced the team signed forward Lamar Stevens to a 10-day contract as a Call-Up from the NBA G League's Motor City Cruise. In a related move, the Grizzlies waived guard Johnny Davis," Grizzlies PR announced.
Stevens played 19 games with the Grizzlies last season, averaging 11.5 points and 5.1 rebounds through his short stint. Since then, the 6-foot-6 forward has spent time with the Detroit Pistons' G League affiliate, the Motor City Cruise.
In 18 games with the Cruise this season, Stevens is averaging 17.2 points, 7.4 rebounds, and 1.5 blocks. The veteran forward can certainly provide valuable depth to this Grizzlies squad and has proven his skillset in the past.
With signing Stevens, the Grizzlies waived Johnny Davis. The former tenth-overall pick was traded from the Washington Wizards to the Grizzlies at the deadline, but he did not touch the court in Memphis. Stevens' 10-day contract should provide value to the Grizzlies, and it would not be surprising if he gets further opportunities.
