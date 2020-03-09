Memphis Grizzlies Medical Updates: Positive News On Justise Winslow, Jaren Jackson Jr. and Brandon Clarke

The Memphis Grizzlies released medical updates on Justise Winslow, Jaren Jackson Jr. and Brandon Clarke today and with the way that things sound - the calvary may be coming back soon.

My Thoughts On The Grizzlies Medical Updates

The team released two separate press releases today updating the three injured players. Justise Winslow will be assigned to the Memphis Hustle today for practice and then immediately assigned back to the Memphis Grizzlies. The Grizzlies have an off day today, so this would be his only opportunity to get a practice session in. I'm personally optimistic that this signals that Winston will be available as soon as the next matchup against the Orlando Magic at home on Tuesday evening.

It was also announced that Jaren Jackson Jr., as well as Winslow, are both scheduled to return within the next week. Jackson Jr., of course, has been out for the last two weeks after suffering a sprained knee against the Los Angeles Lakers during the team's second game after the All-Star Break.

Finally, some optimistic news about Brandon Clarke was released as well saying that Clarke is on pace to make a return before the season ends as well with no other update on his recovery. Clarke suffered a quadricep injury early against the Los Angeles Clippers in their last matchup.

This is all welcome news of course for the Grizzlies who are in the middle of a playoff race and have been finding ways to win short-handed. It will be great to see Jackson Jr. and possibly Clarke return soon and for Winslow to make his debut with the team.

© Dennis Wierzbicki-USA TODAY Sports

