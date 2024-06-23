All Grizzlies

Memphis Grizzlies Player Makes Incredible Transformation

This player put on some impressive weight.

Last season, the NBA had Memphis Grizzlies forward-center Santi Aldama listed at 215 pounds. According to a recent advertisement video with Indiba Sports, Aldama has put on an extra 20 pounds of size and muscle.

Indiba Sports revealed this week that Santi Aldama would be the newest ambassador in an Instagram post. In the video, Aldama looks to be in better shape than he's ever been in before.

Last season, Aldama averaged 10.7 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 2.3 assists on 44/35/62 shooting. He missed roughly 21 games due to injury and averaged 26.5 minutes a game. Aldama's best game of the season where he showed his true potential was against the Boston Celtics on November 19, where he put up 28 points, 12 rebounds, 6 assists, and 2 steals on 41% shooting from the field and 40% shooting from three. He had multiple games of 20+ points in the season.

Since Santi Aldama is only 21 years old, there's massive room for development. Without Steven Adams on the roster, the Memphis Grizzlies have a major need for a big man. While the Grizzlies are still likely going to look for a suitable replacement who's capable of defending and grabbing rebounds, Aldama could be a much different look that they can use. If Aldama continues to develop, he could potentially be a perfect backup to Jaren Jackson Jr.

